Ronald Gierhart
Barefoot Bay - Ronald E. Gierhart, 83 of Barefoot Bay passed away at home on Sunday, October 27. Ron was a Navy veteran and employed as an A&P mechanic for Trans World Airlines for 35 years before retiring to Barefoot Bay in 1999.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carole; Sons, Scott (Denise) of Hobe Sound, FL; Timothy (April) of Lancaster, OH; grandchildren, Tyler (Dacia) of Bourneville, OH; Briar and Emmett of Lancaster, OH, Katherine of Hobe Sound and great-granddaughter, Harper of Bourneville, OH. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Kristi of Orange, CA.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to Vitas Hospice of Brevard County.
A memorial service will be held at United Church of Sabastian on Sunday, November 2 at 2:00pm.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019