Fort Pierce - Ronald Keith Hevner died on June 13, 2019. He was born December 10, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY to Ercil Ryan and Ebba Margaret (Eliason) Hevner. He lived in Fort Pierce for 50 years, raising his 3 daughters with his wife of 52 years.



Ron was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He worked for Grumman Aerospace/Northrup-Grumman/Vought for 41 years before retiring in 2001. He was a Mechanical Engineer working on many projects, including the lunar module (LEM) for the Apollo missions.



Ron enjoyed fishing, boating and hunting and was a former Scout Master for Troop 478, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.



He is survived by his wife, Beverly (McCormick) Hevner; 5 daughters, Debra Belsha and Donna Kennedy of Long Island, NY, Dacia (Richard) Berry of Bell Buckle, TN, Dayna (Stephen) Horner of Fort Pierce, and Cynthia (Aaron) Gomez of Tulare, CA; 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



A Family Memorial will be held at a future date. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory.