Ronald L. Julien
On December 27, 2019, Ronald L. Julien, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 77. Ron was born on February 9, 1942, in Plainwell, Mi., the son of Carmen and Eloise (Henry) Julien. As a youngster, Ron especially enjoyed many good times on his grandfathers' farm, with a special interest in the cows. After proudly serving our country in the U.S. Airforce he went to work for the telephone company in Mi, before transferring to Bell South in Florida, until he retired after 34 years. Ron was active in the Vero Beach Jaycees, holding various offices. He also became an EMT, and volunteer ambulance driver for several years. Ron enjoyed camping, hiking and gardening. And he loved to sing, being a member of different choral groups through-out school, and even joining a quartet. Ron was very active in the Vero Beach Church of Christ for many years, in charge of the Greeter Program and the Bible Alive Program. In 2011, he relocated to Greenville, S.C. Ron was predeceased by his parents, and two sisters, Carmen (Tommie) and Beth (Puffy). He is survived by his wife Cheryl, one brother Bud three sons Randy, Chad and Kyle, seven grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. Memorial Services were held in Anderson, S.C. The Julien family would like to extend our gratitude to all of the staff at the Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home, in Anderson, S.C for their outstanding and loving care of Ron, for the four years prior to his admission to hospice care. Memorials can be made to the Vero Beach Church of Christ, because that is where Ron obeyed the gospel and became a child of God.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020