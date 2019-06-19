Ronald Lee Rathbun, 91, was born on October 22, 1927 to Ronald R. and Harriett (nee Carney) Rathbun in Jacksonville, Florida. Soon after his birth the family moved to Miami where Ron was raised on the Miami River. At 16, he joined the Merchant Marines to serve his country during WWII; serving on ships in the Atlantic, Gulf and Pacific Oceans. At 18, Ron enlisted in the Army and joined the 11th Airborne Division becoming a Demolitions Expert, Glider Pilot and Paratrooper.



After his service, Ron returned home to Florida; where his parents now owned Palm Bay Marina. It was in Palm Bay that he met his wife, Betty Jane Sparr (Jane), while rowing on Turkey Creek. They obtained their marriage license in Indian River County in December of 1949 and married in Melbourne, Florida.



In 1954, Ron became a Real Estate Broker, builder and developer in Brevard County. There he built homes on Melbourne Beach; developed and sold Bowe Gardens, which is now much of Sarno Road; and developed Grant Farm Island (Vacation Island Playground). In the 1960's he moved his family to Vero Beach and opened up a real estate office. In Indian River County he developed Tropic Grove, Sea Place and Castaway Cove. As a Realtor, Ron helped create Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in Vero Beach, was President of the Realtors Association of Indian River County, District Vice President for the Florida Association of Realtors and Florida President of the Farm and Land Institute.



Ron's passion was sailing and fishing. He loved to race sailboats and raced in Florida and the Abacos. He and Jane were founding members of the Ft. Pierce Yacht Club, where a regatta trophy has been named for them. Once retired, they sailed on the Ragtime Cowboy, a 41 Morgan, and sailed the Caribbean to Venezuela and back, visiting may of the island nations and having the time of their lives. Ron was never happier than when he was sailing or had a fishing pole in hand.



He is survived by his sons, Lee and Jim; grandsons, Bradlee and Bentlee; sister, Joan Chadwick; sisters-in-law, Joan McCain and Diane Sparr; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ron was predeceased by his wife of 67 years, Jane.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 1110 35th Lane Vero Beach, FL 32960.



Published in the TC Palm on June 19, 2019