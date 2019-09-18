Services
Burns Funeral Home of Madison
323 SE Lakeshore Drive
Madison, FL 32340
(850) 973-1337
For more information about
Ronald Battey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
home of Mrs. Keitha Battey
21534 124th Place
Live Oak, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Battey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald Paul Battey


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald Paul Battey Obituary
Ronald Paul Battey

Live Oak, FL - Ronald Paul Battey, 63, passed away on September 16, 2019 in Live Oak, FL. He was born October 20, 1955 in Miami, Florida to Vernon and Gloria Marie Battey (Gorsuch).

He was of the Catholic faith and he worked as a Deputy Sheriff Correction Officer with Martin County Sheriff's Department for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all outdoor activities.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Vernon Battey and Gloria Marie Battey (Gorsuch), his brother Michael Battey, and his son James Battey.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years Keitha Battey, his brother Raymond Battey of Stuart, Florida as a well as a large family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the home of Mrs. Keitha Battey 21534 124th Place Live Oak, Florida 32060. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now