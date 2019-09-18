|
|
Ronald Paul Battey
Live Oak, FL - Ronald Paul Battey, 63, passed away on September 16, 2019 in Live Oak, FL. He was born October 20, 1955 in Miami, Florida to Vernon and Gloria Marie Battey (Gorsuch).
He was of the Catholic faith and he worked as a Deputy Sheriff Correction Officer with Martin County Sheriff's Department for 25 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all outdoor activities.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents Vernon Battey and Gloria Marie Battey (Gorsuch), his brother Michael Battey, and his son James Battey.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Keitha Battey, his brother Raymond Battey of Stuart, Florida as a well as a large family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the home of Mrs. Keitha Battey 21534 124th Place Live Oak, Florida 32060. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison. Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 18, 2019