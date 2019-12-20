|
Ronald Richard Heberling
Ronald Richard Heberling, lovingly known to all as "Poppa", passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019, at the age of 88 at the Cleveland Heart Institute in Indian River Memorial Hospital, Vero Beach, Fl.
Born in Greenwich Connecticut on April 2, 1931, he was the son of the late Edgar E. and Mary Alice (Steiley) Heberling. He married his best friend and loving wife Sheila Higgins Heberling on May 18, 1957. They relocated to Vero Beach in 1981. They have spent the last 62 years together raising and enjoying their family.
He is survived by this wife Sheila and their four children Mark Heberling (Michelle), Schaumburg, IL., Lynn Heberling, Vero Beach, Fl., Kristen Heberling Studer (Edward), Ballinger, Tx. and Keith Heberling (Jessie) , Palm Bay, Fl. Also survived by his grandchildren Ryan Heberling(Carrie), Michael Novakowski, Scott Studer (Sarah), Adam Studer, Emily Studer, Aubree Heberling, Bryce Heberling, Elise Heberling, Zachary Grogan, Kylie Grogan and Bryce Grogan. He was also blessed with five great grandchildren, Wesley Novakowski, Sawyer Studer, Finley Studer, Sophia Novakowski and Logan Heberling.
He was a proud Korean War Veteran, who served in the U. S. Navy on the USS Watts. He was a graduate of The Williams School of Business and had a lifelong career as a professional banker. In his retirement for 15 years he worked at Walgreens. He was a member of the Exchange Club of Vero Beach in addition to many other civic organizations.
The dearest thing to his heart was his family, who he spent much of his time surrounded by. He was also an avid baseball fan and sports fanatic. He took pleasure in coin collecting. He enjoyed cribbage, cards, dominos and playing board games with his grandchildren.
He was a kind and considerate man. A loving and caring husband, father and Poppa. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held on January 11, 2020 in his honor. Please contact the family for further details.
Please feel free to donate to the in his honor.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019