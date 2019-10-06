|
Ronnie Cates Hedgepeth
Stuart - Ronnie Cates Hedgepeth, 76, of Stuart, Florida, said, "Farewell", to this world on Saturday, September 28th, 2019. He passed over surrounded by family and friends.
Due to Ronnie having many friends and family in Florida and North Carolina there will be 2 memorial services. The Florida service will be held at 2 PM, October 12th, at Friendly Framers / 2601 S. E. Ocean Blvd. Stuart Fl. 34996. The North Carolina service will be held at 1PM, October 26th at Harriett Baptist Church 1354, Ruin Creek Rd. Henderson, NC. 27537.
Ronnie was born May 4th, 1943 in Henderson North Carolina to Aubrey and Connie Hedgepeth. He graduated from Henderson High School in 1961. In 1962 he married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Barbara Austin Hedgepeth. Ronnie worked in management/operations for Roses stores, True value and Ben Franklin stores for many years. In 1997 Ronnie and Barbara opened Friendly Framer. He enjoyed fishing, cruising, nascar and especially FAMILY. Pop, Papa, Pops loves his grand kids!
Ronnie is survived by his wife Barbara Hedgepeth, sons, Ronnie Cates Hedgepeth Jr. (Bud) and his wife Shira of Cullowhee, North Carolina, Jason Austin Hedgepeth and his wife Anita of Pt. St. Lucie, FL., 6 grand-kids and 7 ext. grand-kids /great grand-kids. Ronnie was proceeded by his son William Aubrey Hedgepeth(1968) and parents Aubrey and Connie Hedgepeth.
Ronnie loved, laughed and lived his life to the fullest, and he greatly impacted us all.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 6, 2019