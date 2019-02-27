Ronnie McSwain



Fort Pierce, FL



Ronnie McSwain, 75, passed away February 22, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Fort Pierce, FL.



He served in the US Air Force, became a Commercial Pilot, Flight Instructor and Deputy Sheriff, and for over 40 years was a General Contractor.



Ronnie enjoyed cooking for family and friends, hunting, working on equipment and volunteering for the Sheriff's Office Auxiliary.



He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy McSwain, daughter, Heather McSwain, and son, Jesse McSwain.



He is preceded by parents Cullen and Margaret McSwain and brother, Donnie McSwain.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Crossing Community Church in Fort Pierce and Feed the Children.



A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 10:00 AM until service time at 12:00PM in the Haisley Funeral Home Chapel, Fort Pierce. Online condolences may be left at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce.