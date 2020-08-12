1/1
Rose Marie Fallon
Rose Marie Fallon

Stuart - Rose Marie Coleman Fallon, 92, passed away peacefully at Treasure Coast Hospice, on August 5, 2020 after a two year stay at Martin Nursing and Rehab where she was amazingly happy. Originally from West Orange, New Jersey, Rose moved to Florida with her husband Edward (Eddie) Fallon, who pre-deceased her. They eventually settled in Martin County where she became a longtime resident making many close friends in the community which brought her much happiness.

Rose enjoys several careers, but her adventure in real estate was the most fun. Rose was a story teller and real estate was often one of her topics. You always enjoys a cup of coffee with Rose and one of her stories. Rose will always be remembered as a fun loving and caring lady who had an amazing sense of humor. Everyone who knew Rose, is thinking right now of a time when she made them smile. We will all enjoy our loving memories of Rose.

She is survived by her sister Carolyn Coleman Lannon, 98 , her two nieces, Virginia Pellecchia and Lynn Abbott, and two nephews, John Lannon and David Lannon. Pre-deceased by Rose were her Sister, Shirley Pellecchia and her brother, Billy Coleman.




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
