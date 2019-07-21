|
|
Rosemarie Dolan Grandilli
Sebastian - Rosemarie Dolan Grandilli of Sebastian, Florida died on July 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 2:00 PM at Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, FL. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Sebastian, Florida. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida. You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019