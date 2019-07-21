Services
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
(772) 589-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
Prayer Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
1623 N. Central Avenue
Sebastian, FL 32958
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
Sebastian, FL
Resources
Rosemarie Dolan Grandilli

Rosemarie Dolan Grandilli Obituary
Rosemarie Dolan Grandilli

Sebastian - Rosemarie Dolan Grandilli of Sebastian, Florida died on July 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM with a Prayer Service at 2:00 PM at Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, FL. A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Sebastian, Florida. Arrangements are entrusted to Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, Florida. You may sign a guestbook on-line at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on July 21, 2019
