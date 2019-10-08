Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
The Family Worship Center
15285 SW Indian Mound Dr.
Indiantown, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemarie Gosa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemarie Gosa


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemarie Gosa Obituary
Rosemarie Gosa

Indiantown and Okeechobee - Rosemarie Gosa 88 passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Mrs. Gosa was born in London England on November 15, 1930. She moved to the United States in 1953. She was a long-time resident of Indiantown and Okeechobee Florida. Mrs. Gosa is survived by her husband of 37 years, James W. Gosa, her sister Josephine Goldberg (London England), 8 children, Bonita Jones (Jim), Russell Lincoln (Sally), Kimberly McMahon (Mike), Michele Hallet (Tim), Scott Lincoln, Tina Gomez, Lisa Sutton (Tommy) and Andrea Hansen (Bryan), 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, many other family and friends. Mrs. Gosa is predeceased by her parents Elias and Flora Vangelder, her brother Sidney Vangelder, her sister Pauline Hamler, 2 sons, Stephen and Bryan Lincoln, 2 grandsons, Dale Jones and Ryan McMahon.

A memorial service to celebrate Rosemarie Gosa's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 4:00 pm at The Family Worship Center, 15285 SW Indian Mound Dr, Indiantown, FL 34956.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to made in Rosemarie Gosa's name, to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemarie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.