Rosemarie Gosa
Indiantown and Okeechobee - Rosemarie Gosa 88 passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Mrs. Gosa was born in London England on November 15, 1930. She moved to the United States in 1953. She was a long-time resident of Indiantown and Okeechobee Florida. Mrs. Gosa is survived by her husband of 37 years, James W. Gosa, her sister Josephine Goldberg (London England), 8 children, Bonita Jones (Jim), Russell Lincoln (Sally), Kimberly McMahon (Mike), Michele Hallet (Tim), Scott Lincoln, Tina Gomez, Lisa Sutton (Tommy) and Andrea Hansen (Bryan), 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, many other family and friends. Mrs. Gosa is predeceased by her parents Elias and Flora Vangelder, her brother Sidney Vangelder, her sister Pauline Hamler, 2 sons, Stephen and Bryan Lincoln, 2 grandsons, Dale Jones and Ryan McMahon.
A memorial service to celebrate Rosemarie Gosa's life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 4:00 pm at The Family Worship Center, 15285 SW Indian Mound Dr, Indiantown, FL 34956.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to made in Rosemarie Gosa's name, to Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 8, 2019