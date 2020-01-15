Resources
Rosemarie L. Parisi

Rosemarie L. Parisi In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Our Dear Daughter

Rosemarie L. Parisi

01-07-2000

Can't believe it has been 20 years since you have

been gone. We love you very much, miss you more

and more as time goes by.

Always in our Hearts, Forever.

When someone you love becomes a

memory, the memory becomes a treasure.

~~

A "ROSE"

I wonder how her parents knew

when she was just a flutter,

that she would blossom in to the most beautiful

individual to touch so many lives

so often filled with clutter.

They tended and cared for her and

groomed her to love and respect life,

and nothing could break her spirit,

no matter what the strife.

She loved the smell of the wind on her face and

played team sports with competitiveness and grace.

She was quick with a hug and an "I Love You",

and she made each one of us feel

as if no other friend would do.

Whether it was work or play, she always gave 110%

and that explains why the hurt of her loss

is so great for us today.

She had rough edges as any Rose does,

but who can utter one today as we are left here on

earth to deal with life without her.

Family, friends, fun, freedom and future

were the most important things to Rose.

I guess you could say she liked "F" words.

So often you heard her sing and wished that she

wouldn't, but what I wouldn't give to hear

"My momma told me, you better shop around".

I thank Mr. and Mrs. Parisi for giving us this Rose of

many colors and I know that she will make Heaven

a more enjoyable place for all who are fortunate

enough to receive the gift of a "Rose".

~~

Love, Dad, Mom, Joe, Jennifer, and Paul, grandchildren Amanda Rose and Alexandria

We would like to thank Rose's friends,

co-workers for their condolences and sympathies at the time of our loss.

Mr. Domenic and Linda Parisi
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
