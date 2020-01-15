|
|
In Loving Memory of Our Dear Daughter
Rosemarie L. Parisi
01-07-2000
Can't believe it has been 20 years since you have
been gone. We love you very much, miss you more
and more as time goes by.
Always in our Hearts, Forever.
When someone you love becomes a
memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
~~
A "ROSE"
I wonder how her parents knew
when she was just a flutter,
that she would blossom in to the most beautiful
individual to touch so many lives
so often filled with clutter.
They tended and cared for her and
groomed her to love and respect life,
and nothing could break her spirit,
no matter what the strife.
She loved the smell of the wind on her face and
played team sports with competitiveness and grace.
She was quick with a hug and an "I Love You",
and she made each one of us feel
as if no other friend would do.
Whether it was work or play, she always gave 110%
and that explains why the hurt of her loss
is so great for us today.
She had rough edges as any Rose does,
but who can utter one today as we are left here on
earth to deal with life without her.
Family, friends, fun, freedom and future
were the most important things to Rose.
I guess you could say she liked "F" words.
So often you heard her sing and wished that she
wouldn't, but what I wouldn't give to hear
"My momma told me, you better shop around".
I thank Mr. and Mrs. Parisi for giving us this Rose of
many colors and I know that she will make Heaven
a more enjoyable place for all who are fortunate
enough to receive the gift of a "Rose".
~~
Love, Dad, Mom, Joe, Jennifer, and Paul, grandchildren Amanda Rose and Alexandria
We would like to thank Rose's friends,
co-workers for their condolences and sympathies at the time of our loss.
Mr. Domenic and Linda Parisi
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020