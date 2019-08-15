Services
Rosemarie Thompson


1960 - 2019
Rosemarie Thompson Obituary
Rosemarie Thompson

Fort Pierce - Marie Thompson, 59, died August 10, 2019 in Fort Pierce, FL. Mrs. Thompson was born in Columbus, Ohio and moved to Fort Pierce in 1970 coming from Rochelle, Georgia. Marie was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church of Fort Lauderdale. She enjoyed cooking, baking and fishing. Survivors include her daughters, Tameka Forte and Lashonda Forte Jones both of Fort Pierce, FL; sons, Tramaine Plains of Atlanta, GA and Jacques Thompson of Fort Pierce, FL; sister, Joyce Ann Johnson of Fort Pierce, FL; brothers, Leon Williams of Fort Pierce, FL, Rev. Will Odis Williams of Atlanta, GA and Jimmie Lee Wingfield of Fort Pierce, FL; granddaughters, Kalneshia Jones and Lauren Thompson both of Fort Pierce, FL; grandsons, Gabriel Plains and Zayden Plains both of Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Rosetta Williams and Rev. Jim Thompson, sister, Christine Johnson and brothers, Ulysses Johnson and Jacques Thompson, Sr. Per her request no local services and memorials to Treasure Coast Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 15, 2019
