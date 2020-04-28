|
|
Rosemary Tellalian Guzzi
Rosemary Tellalian Guzzi, 81, peacefully passed away on April 23, 2020 at Village Point Rehabilitation & Healthcare Nursing Home, Monroe Township, NJ. after suffering over six years from the residuals of three strokes and Dementia. Rosemary was born on November 24, 1938 in Asbury Park, NJ to George and Louise (Casca) Tellalian. She graduated from Asbury Park High School in 1956. On August 30, 1959, she married Roland J. Guzzi, Jr (Jim) at Mount Carmel Church in Asbury Park, NJ. They raised one son, Roland J. III (Jimmy) of Fairfield, CT and one daughter, Kristin Marie Casey of Short Hills. In 1970 the family moved to Glastonbury, CT where she raised her two children and later returned to work. From 1977 to 1982 she worked for the Glastonbury Board of Education in various capacities, ranging from handling teacher substitutes to full time administrative duties. From 1982 until her retirement in 1996 she worked in banking, first as a Customer Service Representative at Citizen's Bank then as Assistant Treasurer finishing her career as a Branch Manager at Bank of America. In 2009, after almost 40 years in Connecticut she and her husband moved to Plainsboro, NJ. Together they enjoyed winters in Palm City, FL from 2002 to 2017. Rosemary enjoyed history whether reading about it or watching it on television. She liked reading romance novels particularly about the Eliizabethan era and was an avid music lover preferring Frank Sinatra and any music from the 1950's. She had many friends and developed long lasting relationships due to her kind and compassionate spirit. Rosemary was preceded in death by her father, George, and her mother, Louise. She is survived by her husband Jim, her son Jimmy and daughter- in-law Laura and their two children Brendan and Patrick and her daughter Kristin and son-in-law Glen Casey and their three children, Caroline, Helen and Katherine, as well as her sisters and spouses Patty and Harry Grasso, and Linda and George Athans and several nieces and nephews. A small private funeral will be held at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury, CT followed by entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17 Wickham Road, Glastonbury, CT. A memorial service will be held at a later date celebrating Rosemary's life. To offer condolences to the family please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020