Ross R. Squadrito
1936 - 2020
Ross R. Squadrito

Palm City - Ross R. Squadrito of Palm City, Florida passed away peacefully at his sons home 27th May 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Ross was born on May 8th 1936 in Syracuse, NY, he is the son of Raymond and Antonia Squadrito. He was a graduate of East Syracuse High School and Morrisville Technical College. He was the owner of Ross Auto Parts in Central Square NY and Salerno Auto Parts in Pt Salerno, Fl

On March 22nd 1958 Ross married Mary B Ackerman and had three children. They resided in Central Square NY until 1980 when they moved to Palm City Fl. Ross was an avid golfer and loved to travel the US as well as visiting the UK.

He was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife and his son Michael T Squadrito

Surviving him are his son Ross A Squadrito and his wife Pamela of Palm City Fl., his daughter, Christina M Fosberry and her husband Stephen of Rookley, Isle of Wight, UK and his sister, Gloria Knafle of Stuart Fl

His grandchildren, Anthony, Gregory, Erik, Michael, Miranda, Mason and three great grandchildren.

At this time there are no services planned.RossR. SquadritoPalm Citywww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




Published in TC Palm from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hills Funeral Homes - Palm City Chapel
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
