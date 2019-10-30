|
Roy A. Cheney, Jr.
Palm City - Roy Alexander Cheney, Jr., age 97 of Palm City, FL and Fishers Landing, NY, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at home in Palm City, FL of natural causes.
Born in Syracuse, NY December 6, 1921, a son of Julia and Roy Cheney, Sr., Roy was raised in New York and South Carolina and spent a lifetime of fond summers with his family on the St. Lawrence River, where he was a fourth generation River Rat. He graduated from The Taft School, Watertown, CT and Yale University, New Haven, CT, where he received a bachelor's degree.
Following graduation from college Roy began his business career as a job analyst at the Harrison, NJ plant of the Radio Corporation of America. He later transferred to the RCA Bloomington, IN facility where he took over the position of Wage and Salary Administrator. He moved to RCA's Pulaski, VA plant as Personnel Manager, then returned to the Harrison operation as Tube Division Administrator, Compensation and Benefits. He joined NBC Television, Burbank, CA in 1956 as Manager, Personnel Administration and appointed Manager, Salary Administration and Records in 1966 at NBC, New York City, where he retired as Director of Personnel in 1985. He was a past president of the Personnel and Industrial Relations Association, Inc. of Los Angeles.
On June 18, 1949 Roy married Nancy Greer Cheney, whom he met on a blind date, at the Greer home in Indianapolis, IN. They celebrated 69 years of marriage before Nancy died in September, 2018. Roy enjoyed stamp collecting and swimming and boating on the river. Most of all he treasured time with his family. He was involved with Boy Scouts, was ordained an elder of his church while residing in California, and was a long-time volunteer at the Antique Boat Museum in Clayton, NY where he received the Volunteer of the Year award for his many years of dedicated service.
Survivors include two daughters: Ann Cheney and Helen (Rick) Klein; three sons Roy III (Nina), Howard (Lynn), and James (Leslie); a step-brother, John A. Seel; and seven grandchildren. A sister, Ann Cheney, and a brother, Blake Cheney, died before him.
At his request no service will be held. Burial will be in Clayton Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Please consider memorials to Roy's summer church, Fishers Landing United Methodist Church, Fishers Landing, NY 13641 or to the Antique Boat Museum, 750 Mary St., Clayton, NY 13624.
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2019