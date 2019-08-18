|
Roy G. Blackfield, Jr.
Vero Beach - Roy G Blackfield, Jr of Vero Beach, Florida, formally of Darien and Fairfield, CT passed away on August 3rd at Indian River Hospital at the age of 89. Roy was born Dec 18, 1929 in Chicago, IL to Roy G. Blackfield, Sr and Mildred (Larson) Blackfield. Roy had 3 brothers who have all pre-deceased him and one sister Lorraine Hanson. Roy grew up in the Chicago area where he began his career in the newspaper advertising business and where he met the love of his life Joyce Beverly Ahlstrand. They were married August 13th, 1954 and had 3 beautiful daughters Robin Clarke (Ted), Tracey Smith (David) and Allison McKinnon (Jeff). Roy was an army veteran, stationed in Germany in the late 50's. He had a very successful career in the newspaper advertising business and rose through the ranks at Sawyer Ferguson Walker Corp in NYC beginning as a salesman and ultimately becoming the Chief Executive Officer. He spent his working years in Bloomfield Hills, MI running the Detroit office and then in New York City. After retirement he and Joyce moved to Vero Beach, Florida where they enjoyed playing golf at Bent Pine golf course. The family would like to thank the wonderful caretakers who cared for Roy the last year and half at Somerset House at Oak Harbor. Roy is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Joyce, his loving daughters and sons-in-law and his 5 grandchildren, Nicholas, Jeffrey, Clarke, Taylor and Kiley. He will be forever in their hearts. A celebration service of Roy's life is being planned for Friday December 6th at the First United Methodist Church, 1750 29th St, Vero Beach, FL at 11 o'clock in the morning. In lieu of flowers remembrances can be made to the First United Methodist Church of Vero Beach or Alzheimer's research. Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home. Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 18, 2019