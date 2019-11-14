Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Hirschfeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Hirschfeld


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Hirschfeld Obituary
Roy Hirschfeld

Vero Beach - Roy Hirschfeld, 88 of Vero Beach Florida died November 13, 2019.

He was born July 18th, 1931 in Brooklyn New York. He moved to Miami in 1959 to be with his sister, June (Murray). While in Miami he met his future wife Mary Ann, who he called "M.A.". During their 57 years of marriage, they lived together in Puerto Rico, Miami and eventually settled in Vero Beach where they retired in 1997.

Roy was a strong and proud Marine, who served two tours in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; two sons, Robert and John (Sara), and his grandson, Lydon.

At his request, no service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.comRoyHirschfeldVero Beachwww.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
Download Now