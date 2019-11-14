|
Roy Hirschfeld
Vero Beach - Roy Hirschfeld, 88 of Vero Beach Florida died November 13, 2019.
He was born July 18th, 1931 in Brooklyn New York. He moved to Miami in 1959 to be with his sister, June (Murray). While in Miami he met his future wife Mary Ann, who he called "M.A.". During their 57 years of marriage, they lived together in Puerto Rico, Miami and eventually settled in Vero Beach where they retired in 1997.
Roy was a strong and proud Marine, who served two tours in the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; two sons, Robert and John (Sara), and his grandson, Lydon.
At his request, no service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019