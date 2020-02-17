|
Ruby Aline Brooks
Fort Pierce - Ruby Aline Brooks, 92, died February 15, 2020, in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mrs. Brooks was born in Swifton, Arkansas and moved to Fort Pierce coming from Searcy, Arkansas.
Ruby worked several years at Loving Care Day Care. She was a Sunday school teacher, Bible teacher and prayer warrior at Palm Vista Church of God. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her sons, David (April) Brooks of Fort Pierce, FL, Ronald (Paula) Brooks of Warrior, AL and Rev. Joe (Lorna) Brooks of Cross City, FL; brothers, Bobby (Sally) Moon of Hobe Sound, FL and Gene (Judy) Moon of Maryville, TN; sister, Chestine (Alfred) Louks of Dripping Springs, AR; grandsons, Steve (Crystal) Brooks of Stuart, FL and Tim (Amy) Brooks of Vero Beach, FL; great-grandchildren, Gavin, Bailey, Brody, Skylar, Gunner Brooks; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Brooks and a brother, Steve Moon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit Life Church of God, 700 South 33rd Street, Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Services: Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, from 10-11 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Spirit Life Church of God. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020