Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2325
Ruby Freeman
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Vero Beach, IL
Vero Beach - Mrs. Ruby Jane Lewis Freeman, 88, of Vero Beach, FL, died November 8th, 2019 at home with her children at her side.

She was born August 6th, 1931 in Nashville, TN. Ruby was the daughter of the late James W. and Mary Margaret Lewis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald Wilford Freeman.

Ruby is survived by her brother, James Lee Lewis (Mary Ann); her children Clifton Lewis Freeman (Nichole) of Dahlonega, GA and Susan Freeman Alexander (Alfonse) of Vero Beach, FL; her two grandchildren Vivienne and Charlotte Freeman; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Ruby attended West End High School in Nashville and the Anderson Business College. Upon graduation, she worked for the Methodist Publishing House in Nashville.

Ruby Married Donald Freeman in 1956. The couple relocated to New York City where she continued to work for the Methodist Publishing House becoming a personal assistant to the President of this branch.

In the late 1950's, Ruby and Donald moved to Miami, FL and began their family. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother as well as an active member of the community. Ruby enjoyed serving on various charitable and social clubs and her children will attest that she never missed one of their athletic events.

In the early 1980's, Ruby and Donald moved to Ocala, FL where she was instrumental in managing the family's Arabian horse farm. She personally saw to the safe delivery and care of over 20 foals born at the farm.

In 2004, Ruby and Donald moved to Vero Beach, FL where she was active in assisting her daughter and son-in-law with their insurance business.

Once in Vero Beach, Ruby became active with the Republican Women of Indian River and the Republican Executive Committee of Indian River County. She was able to put her organizational skills to use in leading the volunteers for both local and national campaigns. This work was extremely rewarding for her and led to many warm friendships. Through this group, Ruby received several service awards including the "Jeanette Becker-Riel Award of Excellence".

A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at St. Mark's Anglican Church Vero Beach.

At the family's request, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Anglican Church, 1795 45th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32967 in memory of Ruby Jane Lewis Freeman.

Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
