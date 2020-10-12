Rupert "Captain Junior" Brook Harden
Port St. Lucie - Rupert "Captain Junior" Brook Harden, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 87. Rupert died peacefully surrounded by his family who rejoiced with him as he took his final earthly breath and stepped into his eternal home in glory, alive forevermore!
He is survived by his son, Ray Allen Harden (Wanda); Daughters, Debbie Robbins (Tom), Brenda Smith (Jeff), Janice Milton (Bo), Melissa (Missy) Murray (Danny); Stepson, John Cannon; Stepdaughters, Elizabeth Lecour (Kenny), Johnnie Jean Leonard (James), Betty Sue Johns (William), and Diane Jerkins (Jeff); Wife, Dorothy C Harden; 35 Grandchildren, 49 Great Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Ramona Harden and his grandsons, Jeremy Brook Harden, and Corey Ray Brangan.
Services: A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Spirit Life Church of God in Fort Pierce, FL, with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com