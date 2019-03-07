|
Russell G. Vernon
Age 71, of Palm City, FL, passed away on March 4, 2019.
Russ passed peacefully surrounded by his family. He will be sadly missed by all those who love him. Family and friends will gather in celebration of his life on Monday March 11, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Rd. Palm City FL., from 2 P.M. until services at 4 P.M. Interment will be the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019