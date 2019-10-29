Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Russell Scott Davis

Russell Scott Davis Obituary
Russell Scott Davis

Vero Beach - Russell Scott Davis, age 74, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his home in Vero Beach. He was born in Athens, Georgia and moved from Pittsburgh in the 1970's, to Florida. Russell had a lifelong passion for motorcycles and loved riding his Harley Panhead with the wind in his hair. He was a 5th Degree Black Belt in Aikido and taught compassionate self-defense to thousands. Russell loved nature, animals, hiking, canoeing and birding. He was a member of Vero Beach First Church of the Nazarene. Russell has gone home to be with the Lord; is deeply missed, but we will meet again in heaven. He is survived by his wife, Melissa; sisters, Dawn, Patty, and Claire; children, Russell, Sean, Heather, and Dawn; and 5 grandchildren. Russell was predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Bunny Davis; brother, Jim; and sister, Cindi. No services are planned. JESUS SAVES! An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
