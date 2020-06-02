Ruth D. Farrington, 93, died Wednesday, May 27th 2020 at her home, Indian River Estates, Willowbrooke Court, Vero Beach, FL.
Ruth was born in Lowell, MA. and lived in Vero Beach, FL. for 33 years. She was formerly of Andover, MA. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority Club and a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family. She filled the world with joy, prayer, and most importantly, kindness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Farrington of 58 years, daughter Ann Farrington, and five sisters.
Survivors include daughter, Jean Murray, her husband John Murray of Glastonbury, CT., daughter, Kathleen Farrington of Downey, CA., son, Paul F. Farrington, his wife Bobbie Farrington of Vero Beach, Fl., daughter Amy Koehler, her husband Shane Koehler of Pike Creek, TX., two grandchildren, Jonathan Farrington-Weddle, his wife Karla Farrington-Weddle of Bellflower CA., Nicole Farrington of Orlando, FL., and one great grandson, Jonah Kai Farrington-Weddle of Bellflower, CA.
Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice Vero Beach, FL. 1110 35th Lane Vero Beach, FL 32960, in memory of Ruth D. Farrington.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on June 8th 2020 for family.
Ruth will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
