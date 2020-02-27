|
|
Ruth Fogarty
Ruth Irene Fogarty died on February 24, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, FL, after a brief illness. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Ruth was born on October 30, 1919, in Akron, Ohio, to Xavier August Bertsch and Grace Stanford Bertsch. She graduated from Buchtel High School and the University of Akron, where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. She later worked as a secretary for the B. F. Goodrich Company.
In 1942, she married William J. Fogarty. In 1946, she and Bill moved to Bath, Ohio, where Ruth raised five children, worked for the township trustees office and participated in community and school activities.
In the early 1990s, the two moved to Stuart, Florida, where they had active roles in the homeowners association at Vista del Lago. For many years, Ruth led the Vista "Trimacize" class, taught line dancing and gave ballroom dancing lessons. She knitted dozens of shawls for patients in a program of the Martin County Hospital Auxiliary.
Above all else, Ruth cherished her family and friends. She loved music, dancing, playing bridge and other games and socializing. She was an elegant, dignified, sweet and loving person.
In the fall of 2019, her family and 130 friends helped Ruth celebrate her 100th birthday at Harbor Place, an independent living community where she had lived since 2016.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband of 58 years and, in 1945, by her beloved brother and best friend, Robert, who was killed in the Battle of the Bulge. She is survived by five children: Mary Lou Fogarty of Stuart, FL; Patricia Fogarty and Joan Fogarty of New York City; Kathleen Fogarty Kenyon and husband Richard of Yarmouth Port, MA; William Fogarty and wife Gayle of Wilbraham, MA; and four grandchildren: Michael Kenyon of Seattle, WA; Valerie Kenyon of Yarmouth Port, MA; Kevin Fogarty and wife Alice Li of Pasadena, CA; and Patricia Fogarty of Freedom, NH. She will be sorely missed by those who loved her.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church (2330 SE Mariposa Ave., Port St. Lucie 34952). At 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 5, there will be a celebration of Ruth's life at Harbor Place (3700 SE Jennings Rd., Port St. Lucie 34952), open to all.
Final arrangements are under the supervision of Aycock Funeral Home, Jensen Beach. Ruth's full obituary and a photo will appear on their website (aycockjensenbeach.com). Her cremated remains will be interred in Bath, Ohio, with her husband and her parents.
Please do not send flowers. Instead, donations can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice (TCH Foundation, 1201 SE Indian St., Stuart, FL 34997; TreasureHealth.org; tel: 772-403-4500).
