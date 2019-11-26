|
Ruth Freeman Worden
Hutchinson Island - Ruth Freeman Worden of Bryn Mawr Ocean Towers on Hutchinson Island, FL died on November 17, 2019 at the age of 89. Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother leaves her husband of 67 years, Arthur F. Worden, and daughters Ruth Ann Hoy, Cynthia Lee, Amy Smith, and Melissa Coleman; daughter Jennifer Chuter pre-deceased her in 1985. She is survived by 10 grandchildren.
Ruth graduated from Butler High School in Butler, New Jersey, and later graduated from Passaic General Hospital School of Nursing in Passaic, NJ. Ruth and Art settled their young family in Clarence Center, New York, in 1962 and remained in their home for 50 years. They started spending time in Florida in early 1970s and permanently settled at Bryn Mawr Ocean Towers in 2010.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on January 25, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach.
