Ruth Hope Rocco
Fort Pierce - Ruth Hope Rocco, 81, died August 16, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mrs. Rocco was born in Vineland, New Jersey, resided in Newfield, New Jersey for many years and moved to Fort Pierce. Hope graduated from Vineland High School then went on to graduate from Lankenau Nursing School. She was an RN and an Administrative Nursing Supervisor at Newcomb Hospital. She took pride in her garden, sewing, and reading. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Rocco; daughter, Monica Lupi; son, Joseph Rocco III; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Silk; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by his sons, Edward Silk, Kenneth Silk and Bryan Rocco. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfunerahome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 22, 2019