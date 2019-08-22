Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Rocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Hope Rocco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Hope Rocco Obituary
Ruth Hope Rocco

Fort Pierce - Ruth Hope Rocco, 81, died August 16, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Mrs. Rocco was born in Vineland, New Jersey, resided in Newfield, New Jersey for many years and moved to Fort Pierce. Hope graduated from Vineland High School then went on to graduate from Lankenau Nursing School. She was an RN and an Administrative Nursing Supervisor at Newcomb Hospital. She took pride in her garden, sewing, and reading. Survivors include her husband, Joseph Rocco; daughter, Monica Lupi; son, Joseph Rocco III; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Silk; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by his sons, Edward Silk, Kenneth Silk and Bryan Rocco. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfunerahome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now