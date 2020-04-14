|
Ruth Irene Smith
Mechanicsburg - Ruth Irene Smith, 92, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Hazleton PA, New Cumberland PA, and Vero Beach FL went home to be with her Lord Easter Sunday, April 12th, 2020 at Country Meadows of Mechanicsburg.
She had been a ticket seller at Dodgertown in Vero Beach for the MLB.
She was born August 17, 1927 in Hazleton, PA. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Taylor Smith, son, James W. Smith, and daughter, Donna Spahr.
She is survived by her daughter, Debra J. Minium (Mark, DDS) of Mechanicsburg; seven grandchildren, Daniel Minium of Mechanicsburg, Rachel Wilson of New Cumberland, Leah Ponichtera of Hana, HI, Sherri Gary of Ocala, FL, Shannon Phiel of Palatka, FL, Chris and Amy Loomis formerly of New Cumberland, PA and five great- grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions to The .
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020