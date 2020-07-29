Ruth Jobson

Ruth JobsonVero Beach - Ruth Devlin Jobson 98, of Vero Beach Florida went home to Jesus July 29, 2020.She was born November 5, 1921 and raised in Philadelphia, PA. The youngest daughter of Scots/Irish parents, James Devlin and Ellen (Hamilton) Devlin.She was predeceased by her sister Jane Adam Bland and brother Thomas Grant Devlin. She is survived by her loving daughter Diane Elaine Fillman (John) and beautiful grandchildren that she loved, Kindra Leigh Ciannilli (Scott) and Harry G. Mitchell IV (Tracie). She had 5 great grandchildren, Analise Bella Ciannilli, Sydnie Ivy Marie Mitchell, Lexie Liberty Mitchell, Harry G. Mitchell V, and Juliet Mena Ciannilli.She enjoyed her summers working on the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey when she was young. Her love of travel brought her to live in New York City, Miami Beach, Florida, San Francisco, CA and back to join her family in Philadelphia. After retiring as a secretary she lived in Pleasantville, NJ, and spent her remaining years in Vero Beach, FL.She is truly loved and will be sorely missed. A family service will be held at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home.