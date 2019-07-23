Resources
Ruth M. Fuller


1922 - 2019
Stuart - 12/09/1922 - 7/2/2019. Ruth M. Fuller peacefully passed away at Allegro Memory Care in Stuart, Florida on July 2, 2019. Ruth was 96+ yrs old and was preceded in death by her only child Lorraine in 2015. Ruth retired from WalMart after 25 years of service when her daughter became ill. Due to health issues, Ruth had been residing at Allegro Assisted Living since January, 2016. Burial services for both Ruth and her daughter, Lorraine, were held at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach on July 19, 2019.
Published in the TC Palm on July 23, 2019
