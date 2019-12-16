|
Ruth Miller Bowden
Ruth Miller Bowden, 92, peacefully went on to be with her Lord on December 9th, 2019 at Treasure Coast Hospice. Ruth was born and raised in Flint, Michigan, and attended North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. After marrying Jack, they moved to Ontario, California in 1957 where they lived for the next 20 years while they raised their children. They relocated to Jensen Beach, Florida in 1978 to care for Ruth's elderly parents in Ocean Breeze Park. She and her husband Jack travelled to more than 65 countries during their 68-year marriage. For the past 40 years Ruth and Jack lived in Ocean Breeze Park and she spent many hours wading in the Indian River fishing for snook, and she caught them! She lived a long life filled with travel, fishing, church, playing the violin and organ, camping, playing cards, eating anything chocolate, up until five years ago when she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was a faithful member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, the Treasure Coast RV Club, TC6 Card Group, and volunteered for the House of Hope Thrift Store.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband Jack, son David Bowden, daughter Kathy Derringer (Ron), grandchildren Justin Bowden, Brett Bowden, Julie Alexander (Dan), and Amy Derringer (Katie), and four great grandchildren. Ruth is also survived by her sister in law Ruth Justice, and many other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 23rd at 4:00PM at Trinity United Methodist Church in Jensen Beach. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her honor to Trinity United Methodist Church or Helping People Succeed.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019