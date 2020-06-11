Ruth S. Wakeland
Vero Beach - Ruth Wakeland died in Vero Beach, Florida on May 31, 2020. She was 96.
Ruth was born in Monroe Center, Illinois on December 21, 1923 to Olaf and Sena Nesheim. She was raised on a farm outside Rochelle, Illinois. Ruth was the fifth of eight children. After high school, Ruth went to the University of Illinois, where she met John Wakeland. John and Ruth were married in 1944 and were married for 70 years, until his death in 2015.
John and Ruth lived in a number of states as John's career progressed, living for the longest time in Michigan. Ruth taught in the Birmingham, Michigan school district and earned a masters degree from Michigan State University. Upon retirement, Ruth and John moved to Stuart, Florida, where they built a life rich in friends. In 2005, they moved to a Senior Residence in Vero Beach, Florida where they added many more friends.
John and Ruth had two daughters, Joanne Wakeland (Allen Russell) of Beaverton, Oregon and Connie McKee of Rochester Hills, Michigan. Ruth was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Ruth and John loved to travel and did so extensively. Ruth was a golfer, a bridge player and a great cook. She loved to entertain friends and family.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Olaf and Sena, her sisters Martha (Del), Esther (Ray), Elaine (Jack) and her brothers Walt (Audrey) and Bob (Doris). Also preceding her in death, John's brother Ray and sister Lucille (Leo).
Ruth is survived by her brothers Malden and Norman (June), her daughters Joanne and Connie, grandchildren Allison (James), Michael (Jessika), David (Devon), and great grandchildren Kathleen, Ardis, Liam, Lily and Vaeda. Also surviving her are sisters and brothers in law and a large number of nieces and nephews.
A private inurnment will be held Friday, June 12. Her large family will celebrate her life in the future when we can all safely travel and gather.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Stuart Chapel 961 S. Kanner Highway, Stuart, FL 34994. We invite you to add condolences online at WWW.Martin-Funeral.com
Donations in loving memory of Ruth, if desired, can be made to the charity of your choice, wherever your heart leads.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.