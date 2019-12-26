|
Ryan Ciborowski
Vero Beach - Ryan Ciborowski, Vero Beach, 31, passed from his life on December 22, 2019 at his family's home in Fort Pierce, FL. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Ryan was the son of Susan Riley and the late Paul Ciborowski. Ryan graduated from Saint Edward's School in in 2006, in Vero Beach and attended Rollins College.
Ryan was an avid pet lover, water sports enthusiast, scuba diver and baseball player. He played for the Varsity baseball team for Saint Edward's for 4 years, where his passion for the sport was ignited. When not working in the field of health insurance sales, he was often seen wake boarding on the Indian River or diving in the deep Atlantic in search of a viewing of the ocean's treasures or to grab a lobster or two.
He had a love for life and for his family. He is survived by his daughter, Nila Jean Meacham, of Vero Beach, partner Laura Gifford, his brother and comrade, Christopher Ciborowski, of Tallahassee, FL and his mother, Susan Riley, of Fort Pierce.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates any donations made to the Substance Abuse Awareness council of Indian River County, FL.
A Celebration of Ryan's Life will be held on Sunday, December 29th, from 12-4 PM, at Riverside Park, at the Riverside Pavilion, in Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019