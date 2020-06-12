Ryan Lawrence Upton
Sumter, SC - Ryan Lawrence Upton, 34, husband of Alaina Prado Upton, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.
Born in Troy, NY, he was a son of Terri Ristau Fernet and the late Randy L. Upton.
Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Jackie Crowmer of Sumter; his wife of FL; a son, Rome Upton of FL; two daughters, Mikayla Prado and Jayleigh Upton of FL; a brother, D. J. Fernet (Miriah) of Sumter; a sister, Marissa Upton of NY; his girlfriend, Elaine Johnson of Dalzell, SC; three nieces, Angel, Ella, Paige and one nephew, Kevin.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
