Ryan Lawrence Upton
Sumter, SC - Ryan Lawrence Upton, 34, husband of Alaina Prado Upton, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.

Born in Troy, NY, he was a son of Terri Ristau Fernet and the late Randy L. Upton.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Jackie Crowmer of Sumter; his wife of FL; a son, Rome Upton of FL; two daughters, Mikayla Prado and Jayleigh Upton of FL; a brother, D. J. Fernet (Miriah) of Sumter; a sister, Marissa Upton of NY; his girlfriend, Elaine Johnson of Dalzell, SC; three nieces, Angel, Ella, Paige and one nephew, Kevin.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com

Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.




Published in TC Palm from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home
221 Broad Street
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-9386
