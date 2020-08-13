Sadie Paschette
Sebastian - Sadie Frances Paschette, 91, passed away August 11, 2020 in Viera, FL.
She was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived in Sebastian for 30 years coming from Miami, FL.
Survivors include daughters, Toni McCart and Sissy Wagner (Ralph) both of Sebastian; nephew, Gus Nowak of Sebastian; grandchildren, Jennifer (Eric), Joseph, Megan, Sara and Isabella; great grandchildren, Aurora, Autumn and Auden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vincent Paschette, her son, Bill Paschette and grandson Wesley Paschette Wagner.
Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m., Sunday, August 17, 2020 at Strunk Funeral Home, Sebastian, FL. A Prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, August 17, 2020 at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 18, 2020 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, Sebastian, FL.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
