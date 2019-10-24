Services
Sally Warner Wyer

Vero Beach - Sally Warner Wyer, 88, passed away on October 19, 2019 in Vero Beach, Florida. Sally was born on January 27, 1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to William James Warner and Zelva Compton Warner (later Zelva Laird). She attended Northrup Collegiate School in Minneapolis, followed by Briarcliff College in Westchester County, New York. During high school Sally spent portions of many winters with her mother in Dallas, Texas at the home of her grandparents (judge Charles V. and Jessie Compton). She married Stephen C. Wyer of Wayzata, Minnesota on August 10, 1950 and the Wyers remained residents of Wayzata until moving to Vero Beach in 1984. Like her mother, Sally was a Colonial Dame. Throughout her life she selflessly cared and prayed for others. In Minneapolis, she was a board member of the Courage Center, an institution dedicated to meeting needs of children and adults with disabilities. In Wayzata, she was an active member of the Garden Club of America, and in Vero Beach was co-founder and honorary member of the Garden Group at John's Island. Sally was an active member of Episcopal churches in Minneapolis, and most recently of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Vero Beach. She was an avid golfer at Riomar Country Club. Sally and Steve enjoyed many months with family at their summer home in the mountains outside of Red Lodge, Montana. She had exquisite artistic tastes, and was an interior decorator for many homes of friends and clients in Vero Beach. She is survived by her son, William James Wyer (wife Daniela), her daughter, Molly Wyer Fitzpatrick (husband John), four grandchildren (Malcolm and Rufus Wyer, Sarah [wife Sarah] and Dylan Fitzpatrick) and a great-granddaughter (Persis Fitzpatrick-Evans). Memorial gifts may be sent to Indian River Symphonic Association, P.O. Box 2801, Vero Beach, FL 32961. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach. A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2019
