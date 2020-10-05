1/1
Salvatore S. Augeri Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Salvatore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salvatore S. Augeri, Sr.

March 20, 1940 -

September 22, 2020

Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Sal was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps from 1957 - 1960. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brooklyn College on June 19, 1974 while working as a Firefighter and raising three children. He then retired from New York City Fire Department (FDNY) as a Lieutenant in 1987, after 25 years of service. Sal and his wife Carolyn of 57 years moved to Port St. Lucie where he worked for H & R Block for over 15 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Welcome Committee as an Usher for St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

Sal is survived by his incredibly dedicated and beloved wife, Carolyn, his three wonderful children and six grandchildren. Daughter, Christine Augeri-Sarlo, son, Salvatore S. Augeri, Jr. (Melissa) and daughter, Denise Augeri-Williams (Robert). Grandchildren, Stephanie Sarlo, Victoria Sarlo, Roxy Augeri, Corinne Williams, Elanna Williams, and Nicholas Augeri. He is also survived by his loving sister, Lucille Salamone (Anthony), his brother, Thomas Augeri (Lena) and many close cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who are like family.

Sal, affectionately known as "POPPY" to his grandchildren, was a warm, loving, life-of-the-party guy. He was a fiercely loyal friend whose heart was as big as he was. He will be greatly missed and always remembered by his family and friends.

A wake will be held on October 9, 2020 at Aycock Funeral Home 1504 SE Floresta Drive Port St Lucie from 4-8pm and a Catholic Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church will be held on October 10, 2020 at 10:00am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory
1504 Southeast Floresta Drive
Port St. Lucie, FL 34983
(772) 878-0049
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aycock Funeral Homes and Crematory Aycock Funeral Home, Port St. Lucie

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved