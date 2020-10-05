Salvatore S. Augeri, Sr.



March 20, 1940 -



September 22, 2020



Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Sal was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps from 1957 - 1960. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brooklyn College on June 19, 1974 while working as a Firefighter and raising three children. He then retired from New York City Fire Department (FDNY) as a Lieutenant in 1987, after 25 years of service. Sal and his wife Carolyn of 57 years moved to Port St. Lucie where he worked for H & R Block for over 15 years. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and served on the Welcome Committee as an Usher for St. Bernadette Catholic Church.



Sal is survived by his incredibly dedicated and beloved wife, Carolyn, his three wonderful children and six grandchildren. Daughter, Christine Augeri-Sarlo, son, Salvatore S. Augeri, Jr. (Melissa) and daughter, Denise Augeri-Williams (Robert). Grandchildren, Stephanie Sarlo, Victoria Sarlo, Roxy Augeri, Corinne Williams, Elanna Williams, and Nicholas Augeri. He is also survived by his loving sister, Lucille Salamone (Anthony), his brother, Thomas Augeri (Lena) and many close cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends who are like family.



Sal, affectionately known as "POPPY" to his grandchildren, was a warm, loving, life-of-the-party guy. He was a fiercely loyal friend whose heart was as big as he was. He will be greatly missed and always remembered by his family and friends.



A wake will be held on October 9, 2020 at Aycock Funeral Home 1504 SE Floresta Drive Port St Lucie from 4-8pm and a Catholic Mass at St. Bernadette Catholic Church will be held on October 10, 2020 at 10:00am.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cancer Research.









