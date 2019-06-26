|
Sam Zemsky
Stuart - Sam Zemsky, of Stuart, FL, On June 18, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Shirley Zemsky (nee Kushner) Devoted father of Michael, Randi (Bob Lane), and Howard (Leslie) Zemsky. Loving grandfather of Kayla Zemsky(Michael Myers), Harry Zemsky, Jared Slipman, and David Zemsky.Brother of the late Sylvia Halberstadt and the late Ruthie Lichtman, Brother in law of Myra Kushner and Anne Kass.
Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth Zion 805 Delaware Avenue Buffalo, NY on Friday, June 28th at 11:00 AM No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Sam's memory to Linus Pauling Institute, Tourette Association of America or Temple Beth Zion.
The family will be receiving visitors following the service from 2pm-7pm at the home of Howard and Leslie Zemsky 181 Morris Ave, Buffalo. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.
Published in the TC Palm on June 26, 2019