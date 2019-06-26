Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Zion
Buffalo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sam Zemsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sam Zemsky


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sam Zemsky Obituary
Sam Zemsky

Stuart - Sam Zemsky, of Stuart, FL, On June 18, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Shirley Zemsky (nee Kushner) Devoted father of Michael, Randi (Bob Lane), and Howard (Leslie) Zemsky. Loving grandfather of Kayla Zemsky(Michael Myers), Harry Zemsky, Jared Slipman, and David Zemsky.Brother of the late Sylvia Halberstadt and the late Ruthie Lichtman, Brother in law of Myra Kushner and Anne Kass.

Funeral services will be held at Temple Beth Zion 805 Delaware Avenue Buffalo, NY on Friday, June 28th at 11:00 AM No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in Sam's memory to Linus Pauling Institute, Tourette Association of America or Temple Beth Zion.

The family will be receiving visitors following the service from 2pm-7pm at the home of Howard and Leslie Zemsky 181 Morris Ave, Buffalo. Family guestbook available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.
Published in the TC Palm on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.