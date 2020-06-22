Samuel D. "Scott" Wyllie



Samuel D. "Scott" Wyllie departed this life on June 11, 2020. Scott, age 89, was born to James and Margaret Wyllie of Philadelphia, Pa. Scott enlisted in the U.S. Army and earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. He married Larita (Rita) Ann King of Cleveland, Ohio, September l954. Graduated The Pennsylvania State University in January l956 with degree in Business Management and was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. Completed the Executive Management Program at Richmond University in 1975 and graduated the Advanced Management Program at Harvard University in 1977. Retired after 31 years with the Reynolds Metals Company where he was a Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Consumer Products Division,



Upon retirement, Scott and Rita relocated to Palm City from Richmond, Virginia, and was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Advent, Masonic Lodge 30631 of Columbus Ohio and the American Legion Post 0062 of Stuart, Florida. Mr. Wyllie was preceded in death by a brother, James Wyllie and a sister, Elizabeth Oswald.



He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Rita, of Palm City and Stuart, two daughters: Dee (Irv) Herman of Charleston, SC, and Gin Glover of Suffolk, VA, two sons: Kevin (Cindy) Wyllie of Richmond, Va, and Dennis (Michelle) Wyllie of Spring Hill, Fl. He also leaves four grandsons Tom (Kristin) Bailey, Travis Wyllie, Joshua and Jacob Glover and a great granddaughter Marjorie Bailey.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of Stuart, Florida. A memorial service is planned for later in the summer.









