Samuel E. Miller, Jr.

January 18, 1954 - April 11, 2018

God saw you getting tired,

a cure was not to be.

So, He put His arms around you,

and whispered, "Come to me."

With tearful eyes we watched you,

and saw you pass away.

And, although we loved your dearly,

we could not make you stay.

A golden heart stopped beating;

hard working hands at rest.

God broke our hearts to prove to us

He only takes the best.

Always remembered and forever loved -

By his Wife, Mother, Children, Grandchildren,

Brothers and Sisters, Nieces and Nephews,

Family, and Friends
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 11, 2019
