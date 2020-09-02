1/1
Samuel Griffith
Vero Beach, FL - Samuel P. Griffith 94, of Vero Beach, formerly of Bedford, New York, passed away August 24, 2020. A World War II Navy veteran, he proudly served on the USS Wasp aircraft carrier in the Pacific theatre. Mr. Griffith relocated to Florida in 1970 after retiring from the Bedford, New York Police Department. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Ann Griffith; and later his long-time loving companion, Jean Naumann. Private services are to be held at a later date.










