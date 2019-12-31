|
Samuel L. Goldberg
Fort Pierce - Samuel L. "Sam" Goldberg, 84, died December 30, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Goldberg was born in Baltimore, Maryland and moved to Fort Pierce in 1999.
Sam worked for the Baltimore County Police Department for 26 years. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, collecting fishing equipment, guns, knives, and watches. He could fix anything.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Shirley Goldberg of Fort Pierce, FL; brothers-in-law, Roy (Frances) Cox of Ivanhoe, VA and John (Jessie) Cox of Vero Beach, FL.
Services: Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Dundalk, Maryland. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020