Samuel Stanley Griffin, Jr.
Samuel Stanley Griffin, Jr. 1931 - 2020
Born and raised in a pioneer Florida family, Stan Griffin was the quintessential southern gentleman, with a warm and friendly welcome to everyone he met. Stan's family served in the State legislature and owned large tracts of citrus orchards including the area we now know as Windermere and numerous business ventures including the well-known sport-fishing destination of Walker's Cay island in the Bahamas.
Stan graduated from Palm Beach High School and went on to the University of Florida, earning his Bachelor's Degree. While at UF Stan was a loyal member of the SAE Fraternity and had a very successful record as a member of the Gator track team.
Growing up in the Griffin family, Stan had an appreciation for giving back to his country and community. During the Korean War he proudly served with the US Air Force in Greenland for three years and was honorably discharged. After the war he returned to Florida, and launched several very successful business ventures. Stan was the Broker / Owner of Stan Griffin Real Estate, President of West Palm Beach Mortgage Corporation and President of Griffin Construction Company. He also served as Mayor of Haverhill, FL, was a Founding Member of the WPB Home Builders Association, Founding Member of the Palm Beach Mortgage Brokers Association, member of Habitat for Humanity and many other charitable organizations.
While Stan was an extremely successful businessman with a reputation as an easy going and honest leader, his greatest enjoyment came from his family and friends. Some of Stan's favorite times were spent deep sea fishing, and trips to the Bahamas on his favorite boat aptly named The Time Waster, playing a round on the PGA golf course, family poker night and watching his favorite Gators win a football game. Most of all he loved time spent with his family, particularly his "sweetheart" and devoted wife of 51 years Joey Griffin. His eyes always lit up when Joey was in the room and the two of them had a true love that was clear for all to see.
Samuel Stanley Griffin Junior was born February 10, 1931 in Orlando, Florida to Samuel Stanley Griffin, Sr. and Hannah Brogden Griffin. Stan later moved with his family to West Palm Beach, Florida. He was a true lifelong Gator, loved all things Florida and most recently enjoyed his move in 2019 to Greensboro, Georgia.
Stanley passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020, in Greensboro Georgia surrounded by his loving family. Stan is survived by his loving wife Joey Griffin, adoring daughters Vinece (Bill) Pastor, Niki (Rick) Heathcoe, adoring son Roy Griffin, granddaughter and namesake Sami Heathcoe, brother Derrick Griffin, sisters Elinore Kaub and Vicki Toothman, sister-in-law Carole Richard, many nieces, nephews and other family members. A brother Tommy Griffin predeceased him.
A Celebration of Stan's Life will be held in Greensboro on November 27, 2020, which is also Stan and Joey's "51st" wedding anniversary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Stan's memory to Christ our King and Savior Catholic Church, 6341 Lake Oconee Parkway, Greensboro, GA 30642, to any Alzheimer's Association
of your choice, or the any charity of your preference. Sincere thanks to the many friends, caregivers and family for your caring and thoughtfulness towards Stan this past year. He appreciated each of you greatly and we wish you God's blessings to all. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com
to sign the online guest register.