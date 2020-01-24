|
|
Sandra J. Blaisdell Brown
Jensen Beach - Sandy succumbed peacefully after a 12-year ordeal with Alzheimer's disease on January 16, 2020. Sandy was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Blaisdell of York, Maine. She was born October 31, 1943 in York, Maine.
Sandy graduated from York High School and attended McIntosh College. She was a supervisor of EEG's at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine. Sandy and her husband, Bruce, enjoyed 40 years of sailing, starting with a 10-day honeymoon along the coast of Maine. This sailing adventure continued over the years, stretching from Canada to Florida.
Sandy was a Deacon at South Freeport, Maine church and Jensen Beach UCC for several years. She was President of Freeport Women's Club from 1993 - 1995. She was also active in the Blaisdell Family National Association for many years. Sandy was an active member of Fraternal Organization PEO in Maine and Florida.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Bruce A. Brown, of Jensen Beach, Florida and brother, George Blaisdell. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Jensen Beach UCC, Skyline Drive, Jensen Beach, Florida on Tuesday, January 28. 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name would be appreciated to Alzheimer's Community Care, 1111 So. Federal Highway, Suite 106, Stuart, FL 34994.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020