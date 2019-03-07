Services
Aycock Funeral Home
6801 SE FEDERAL HWY
Stuart, FL 34997
(772) 223-9300
For more information about
Sandra Burnham-Mabra
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Burnham-Mabra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Jean Marie Burnham-Mabra


2000 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Jean Marie Burnham-Mabra Obituary
Sandra Jean Marie Burnham-Mabra

Stuart, FL

Sandra Jean Marie Burnham Mabra of Stuart, Florida passed away on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her brother Devin Michael Burnham, step brother Cannin Mabra and step-sisters Shiyanne Mabra and Savannah Mabra; parents Michael Lee Mabra and Catherine Ann Schoeffler Mabra (deceased). Grandparents Duane Marie Strang "Nana" and Ronald Strang, John R Schoeffler (deceased) and aunts, uncles, cousins and 2nd cousins.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Grace Place, 1550 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL on March 6, 2019, from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now