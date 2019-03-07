|
|
Sandra Jean Marie Burnham-Mabra
Stuart, FL
Sandra Jean Marie Burnham Mabra of Stuart, Florida passed away on March 1, 2019. She is survived by her brother Devin Michael Burnham, step brother Cannin Mabra and step-sisters Shiyanne Mabra and Savannah Mabra; parents Michael Lee Mabra and Catherine Ann Schoeffler Mabra (deceased). Grandparents Duane Marie Strang "Nana" and Ronald Strang, John R Schoeffler (deceased) and aunts, uncles, cousins and 2nd cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Grace Place, 1550 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL on March 6, 2019, from 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019