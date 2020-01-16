|
Sandra Lou Otto
Sandy, 83, passed away Monday morning August 12, 2019 at Pardee Hospital, Hendersonville, N.C. At her request, she has been cremated. She was born July 19, 1936 to Eva & Cecil Eagles in western Michigan where she grew up, was schooled and graduated as a registered nurse (RN) in 1957 from Hackley Hospital School of Nursing. She met Robert Otto on a blind date in spring of 1959, who became the love of her life and best friend. They were married May 28, 1960 and recently celebrated 59 wonderful years of marriage.
She has 2 daughters, Leerae Otto Foster (Rick), Glendora CA and Melinda Rae Robinson (Eric) of Asheville, N.C. and 4 grandchildren: Alec, Dean & Blake Foster and Madeline Page Graves.
Sandy was a stay at home mom for Leerae & Melinda while, working pal time as a nurse. For the last 2 decades before retiring in 1998, she loved being a field nurse for community mental health, serving group homes and work sites.
Sandy was always volunteering her time, as a brownie and girl scout leader, homeroom mom and many years as board member and president of the Midland Blood Bank. Also, a Red Cross Emergency Responder and numerous church
committees. As a snowbird, Sandy was active in Fletcher United Methodist Church in N.C. and Westminster Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach, FL.
In 1994, Sandy & Bob moved full time to their lake house in Michigan on Wixom Lake. Sandy thoroughly loved living on the lake and sharing it with her family and friends, but decided to move in 2010 to N.C., to be close to Melinda and family.
Sandy remained active throughout her life with golf, tennis, biking, and as a very good downhill skier. She also loved playing bridge and was an excellent player, even teaching beginners.
Saturday, January 18th at 11:00 am there will be a memorial service celebrating the life of Sandy Otto at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2555 58th Avenue. A reception and luncheon will follow in Fellowship Hall.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020