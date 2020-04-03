|
|
Sandra Northfield
Vero Beach - Sandra "Sandy" Joan Sabin Northfield
Sandy, 81 of Vero Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home in the morning of Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Her beloved husband, elder daughter, and younger granddaughter were by her side.
Sandy was born in Brockton, MA on November 4, 1938, the elder daughter and middle child of Barbara E. Hill and Edward A. Sabin. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1956 and went on to study Home Economics at Garland Junior College in Boston, MA., graduating in 1958.
Sandy married William E. Northfield of Minneapolis, MN at the Congregational Church in Mansfield, MA on September 6, 1958. After living in the mid-west for several years where her three children were born, the family settled in Arlington, MA in 1967.
Sandy was a long-time member of the First Congregational Church in Winchester, MA,where she served as a Church Deacon for several years. After her three children graduated from college, Sandy earned a degree at the Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. Thereafter she worked for several years as a manager at Talbot's in Osterville, MA.
Following ten years living in Osterville, MA where she loved life on the Cape, she and her husband spent many wonderful months each year cruising along the Eastern Seaboard from Maine to Key West, and across to the Bahamas. She and her husband finally settled in Vero Beach in 2001. Sandy became an active member of the Community Church in Vero Beach, where she served as a volunteer on numerous community outreach initiatives. Children were very important to Sandy; she was deeply involved in tutoring and reading programs at local schools across Indian River County.
She also devoted her summers to hosting "Grandma Camp" in Lincoln, NH for her grandchildren.
Throughout her life, Sandy was an avid gardener, reader, hiker, sailor, skier, and sportswoman. She loved playing basketball, and especially enjoyed playing tennis with her husband and friends at the Riomar Bay Yacht Club and the Quail Valley River Club, both of Vero Beach.
Sandy is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Bill; children Christy of Vero Beach, FL; Wendy Berman of Boulder, CO; Bill Jr. of London, UK; grandchildren Kelechi Nwosu of Long Beach, CA; Chiaka Nwosu of Vero Beach, FL and Henry Lembeck of Boulder, CO. Siblings Kent H. Sabin of Jacksonville, FL; Judy G. Jackson of Houston, TX; Peter E. Sabin of Warner, NH; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Sandy is predeceased by her parents Barbara E. Hill and Edward A. Sabin and dear brother Christopher E. Sabin.
A private family graveside service will take place at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach.
A memorial service and celebration of Sandy's life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers to the family, one may wish to consider sending donations in memory of Sandra Northfield to the following organizations: Community Church of Vero Beach, Literacy Services of Indian River County, Quail Valley Charities.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.
An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020