Sandra Von Alt



Vero Beach, FL



We are terribly sad to lose our beloved Wife and Mother, Sandra Von Alt. She passed on March 9th, visited by family and loved ones at the VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fl. She was 81.



Sandra was born August 15, 1937 in New Philadelphia, Ohio but shortly thereafter moved with the family to Cleveland. There she grew up met and married Robert. They moved often living in several states and after Robert's retirement finally settled in Florida.



Sandra was a successful Interior Designer in Atlanta, GA. area and she was a genuine "beach bum" once she got to Florida. She was a vibrant lady, always positive and very energetic.



Sandra is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Lisa Ann, her son Michael and several sisters.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary