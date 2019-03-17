Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Von Alt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Von Alt


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Von Alt Obituary
Sandra Von Alt

Vero Beach, FL

We are terribly sad to lose our beloved Wife and Mother, Sandra Von Alt. She passed on March 9th, visited by family and loved ones at the VNA Hospice in Vero Beach, Fl. She was 81.

Sandra was born August 15, 1937 in New Philadelphia, Ohio but shortly thereafter moved with the family to Cleveland. There she grew up met and married Robert. They moved often living in several states and after Robert's retirement finally settled in Florida.

Sandra was a successful Interior Designer in Atlanta, GA. area and she was a genuine "beach bum" once she got to Florida. She was a vibrant lady, always positive and very energetic.

Sandra is survived by her husband Robert, her daughter Lisa Ann, her son Michael and several sisters.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
Download Now