Sara Skinner Brennen
Palm City, FL
Sara Skinner Brennen passed away at Sand Hill Cove on January 30, 2019 at the age of 96. She was widowed twice; first to Eugene Skinner and then to Jack Brennen.
Born in Philadelphia on May 16, 1922, she graduated from Immaculata College with a BA in language and later received a Masters degree in Public Relations from Fairfield University.
She is survived by her 3 sons, a stepson, and 7 grandchildren. Her mother was devoted to her 6 children and her father was a Sergent Major in the Marines. Together they put their children through college and two through law school. They, in turn, were blessed with 28 grandchildren. Sara drew on this family experience to become comfortable in conversation which led to her success as a realtor on Jupiter Island.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 10, 2019