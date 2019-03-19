|
|
Sara Z. Halam
Jupiter, FL
Sara Halam, 97, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, at Trustbridge Hospice in Jupiter, FL. Sara was born in Ellenville, NY on January 11, 1922. During the '50s and early '60s Sara worked for the US Government in Germany, England, and the Philippines as secretary and administrative assistant to officials in charge of various governmental operations. When Sara returned to the US she settled for a few years in WPB near her family while she obtained her degree as a Legal Assistant. In 1970, she moved to Miami Beach where she worked for several attorneys. In 1976 she was honored to be named Legal Secretary of the Year. Following her husband's death in 1998 Sara moved back to Palm Beach County to be near her family. Sara loved to travel, play the organ, swim in the ocean and spend time with her close friends and family. Sara is survived by her nieces, Marla Fier Sanford (John) of Jupiter and Wendy Fier Lustgarten, (Michael) of Stuart, three grand-nephews, and two great-grandnephews. Sara was preceded in death by her parents Morris and Rebecca Zamore, her husband, Henry Halam, her sister, Millie Fier, her brother-in-law, Albert Fier, and her nephew, David Fier. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 at 10:00 AM March 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Destiny for Dogs, Inc., 326 Macy Street, WPB, FL 33405 or a Hospice of your choice.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 19, 2019