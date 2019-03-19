Services
Hillcrest Memorial Park
6411 Parker Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
(561) 582-4131
For more information about
Sara Halam
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
6411 Parker Ave
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Halam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Z. Halam


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sara Z. Halam Obituary
Sara Z. Halam

Jupiter, FL

Sara Halam, 97, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019, at Trustbridge Hospice in Jupiter, FL. Sara was born in Ellenville, NY on January 11, 1922. During the '50s and early '60s Sara worked for the US Government in Germany, England, and the Philippines as secretary and administrative assistant to officials in charge of various governmental operations. When Sara returned to the US she settled for a few years in WPB near her family while she obtained her degree as a Legal Assistant. In 1970, she moved to Miami Beach where she worked for several attorneys. In 1976 she was honored to be named Legal Secretary of the Year. Following her husband's death in 1998 Sara moved back to Palm Beach County to be near her family. Sara loved to travel, play the organ, swim in the ocean and spend time with her close friends and family. Sara is survived by her nieces, Marla Fier Sanford (John) of Jupiter and Wendy Fier Lustgarten, (Michael) of Stuart, three grand-nephews, and two great-grandnephews. Sara was preceded in death by her parents Morris and Rebecca Zamore, her husband, Henry Halam, her sister, Millie Fier, her brother-in-law, Albert Fier, and her nephew, David Fier. A graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Park 6411 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33405 at 10:00 AM March 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Destiny for Dogs, Inc., 326 Macy Street, WPB, FL 33405 or a Hospice of your choice.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now